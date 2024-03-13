Montgomery Township Police investigating after woman says she was attacked while jogging

Neighbors nervous after woman says she was attacked while jogging in Montgomery County

Neighbors nervous after woman says she was attacked while jogging in Montgomery County

Neighbors nervous after woman says she was attacked while jogging in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery Township Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a jogger in broad daylight earlier this week.

Police said they were called Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of the attack near the intersection of Longleat and Westgate drives. Investigators said they were told a woman was out running when a man grabbed her.

"A white male, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a black hoodie. The hoodie was pulled up over his head so it was difficult to identify him," Lt. William Peoples said.

The woman fought back against her attacker, striking him in the face, which allowed her to get away, according to police. The suspect also fled in the direction of nearby Upper State Road. While police set up a perimeter and brought in search dogs, that man was able to escape.

"Unfortunately, with all the foot traffic that was out, a lot of people out walking their pets, tracking was inconclusive," Lt. Peoples said.

The incident came as a shock to what neighbors described as a normally quiet community. Francesco Giacomarra lives across the street from the scene and said he's lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years. He said he's never seen anything like what he came home to Tuesday night.

"The police car over here was parked right on the side of my house. I thought something happened to my house," Giacomarra said.

"We kind of know the person who was attacked, so it's awful," neighbor Lynn DePalma said.

DePalma says she frequently walks her 2-year-old Doberman, Winston, around the neighborhood, and couldn't believe something like this happened around the corner from her home.

"I would never expect here, for sure, especially during the day," DePalma said.

DePalma says Winston provides her some protection on their walks, and she always carries Mace with her. While she said she still feels safe walking in the community, neighbors said Tuesday's incident will likely lead to some changes in routine.

"I have a daughter who I'm not sure will be walking in the neighborhood too much, for the near future anyway," DePalma said.

"I used to leave my door open sometimes. Now I will close it," Giacomarra said.

Police said they do have some surveillance video and continue to gather information on the case. With this week's weather supposed to stay warm, Peoples knows people will most likely be out. He said the best thing you can do is be aware of your surroundings and report anything suspicious.