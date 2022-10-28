Watch CBS News
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

By Kerri Corrado

/ CBS Philadelphia

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. 

The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. 

The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. 

Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. 

The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website

