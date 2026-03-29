Woman shot in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, police say

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of West Montgomery Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Philadelphia police. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital.

Authorities have not shared the woman's injuries or condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. They have not made any arrests or recovered any weapons.