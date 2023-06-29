Montco first responders demonstrate survival tips for drivers in floodwaters

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Members of the Montgomery County Urban Search and Rescue Team held a planned demonstration Thursday to show how much it takes and how long it takes to rescue people trapped in flooded cars.

"Most response times are in the five to 12-minute range," Joseph Dishler, the Task Force Leader for Montgomery County Urban Search and Rescue, said.

He said victims can turn into survivors by calling 911 after they leave their car.

"Get out of the car, open your windows, get your seatbelt off, get onto the roof to a high spot," Dishler said.

Rescue Specialist Kevin Swan said when first responders approach, you can help in your own rescue by staying calm.

"The best thing for them to do is just stay where they are until we can get the proper PPE on them, a helmet, a PFD," Swan said.

That is a personal flotation device or life jacket. If you end up in the water, let the water push you to safety.

"You are going to lay on your back," Dishler said. "Put your head tilted toward the shore that you're going, the feet farther away, and the natural currents are going to ferry you to that side."

However, first responders say the biggest thing you can do to protect yourself is stay out of the flooded waters altogether. This will let them focus on unavoidable emergencies, like flooded houses with people inside.

"We're helping our neighbors," Rescue Squad Officer John Mahon said. "We're helping our community, by not trying to save an extra couple minutes."