Monster Jam returns to Philadelphia, transforms Lincoln Financial Field

Monster Jam is getting ready to take over Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, bringing massive trucks, world champion drivers, and an action-packed show for fans of all ages.

The family-friendly event is scheduled for April 18, 2026, as part of the Stadium Championship Series East.

Organizers say fans can expect big-air jumps, jaw-dropping stunts, speed, skill and the kind of unpredictable excitement that has made Monster Jam a worldwide favorite.

The show features 12,000-pound trucks pulling off incredible moves, including balancing on two wheels and flying in head-to-head competitions.

One of those is the fan favorite Sparkle Smash, a 12,000 pink unicorn-themed truck that shoots confetti and has a unicorn horn on top.

CBS News Philadelphia

Driver Jamie Sullivan said she got into monster truck driving after starting out racing go-karts when she was 9 years old.

"It's so amazing getting to be here right now and getting to pilot such an awesome truck," Sullivan said.

Monster Jam is known for its loud, high-energy atmosphere, where cheering is encouraged and every moment is designed to keep the crowd on its feet.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.