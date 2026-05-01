From Eastern Europe to Philadelphia, a La Salle soccer player's odyssey fuels title dreams

Growing up on a watermelon farm in Moldova, Alexandru Zama had a modest upbringing shaped by long days of work and limited resources. When he moved to the United States, the La Salle University soccer player did not know a word of English.

"I remember those times going with my dad and running around the watermelon farm – eating the watermelons, all the cucumber, tomatoes and all that good stuff," Zama said.

His father was a professional soccer player in Moldova.

"When I was younger about 5 or 6, I remember going and watching my dad play in the villages games and he wanted me to try it — I wasn't good at it and would get discouraged so I gave up on it," Zama said.

Ten years after applying for a U.S. Green Card his family was finally approved and took a leap of faith for a better future, leaving everything and everyone they know behind.

"It was so cold – I had two coats on, we had six suitcases with us – that was it – we left our house back there, no English," Zama said.

After first settling in Iowa, Zama gave soccer another try. His father worked two jobs from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., took English classes until 8 p.m., then still made time to practice with his son late into the night.

"I could tell he was exhausted — had nothing left in the tank but because he loved me so much. He'd take me out and go to train," Zama said.

After moving to the Philadelphia area at the age of 12, Zama played for the Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals and the Philadelphia Union Academy, eventually being recruited to play at La Salle.

"My freshman year, I came in very hungry to work hard," Zama said.

"[We had] glowing recommendation of the person he is and the character he'd bring and the work ethic that we were looking for to kick start our program again and ultimately, I'm happy we got it right," La Salle Men's Head Soccer Coach Taylor Thames said.

Zama became a member of the leadership team and helped the team advance to two Atlantic 10 playoff berths, before his senior year.

"He's more than willing to fight. Guys trust that he's going to do all the right things – that he's competing for them and is selfless," Thames

That selflessness, shaped by his parents' sacrifices, is what Zama will carry with him as he sets his sights on a championship in his senior year.