Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy honored at annual Philadelphia event: "You have to continue to fight"

Thousands of people around the Philadelphia region honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. It marked the 31st year for the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service — the oldest and largest day of service in the nation.

"Inequality and injustices are there," Karen Asper Jordan, of the Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters, said. "You have to continue to fight."

Sixty years ago, Jordan protested outside Girard College as a teenager, participating in the Civil Rights Movement. She said that same fight is alive today on Martin Luther King Day of Service.

"It's about unity," Jordan said. "It's about education. It's about fairness. It's about treating people humanely."

Founder Todd Bernstein said it's grown over the last three decades, starting as a small local project with just around 1,000 volunteers.

"Thirty-one years and 2.7 million volunteers later, this has turned from a local project, actually, into a national movement," Bernstein said.

"Philadelphia and what we do here is the anchor to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King's hard work," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

More than 100 organizations were at Temple University for this year's event. The overarching theme was equity through education. It's why local leaders were building "book arks," which will be filled to give kids in underserved communities access to free reading materials.

Jordan said it's a fitting nod to King's legacy.

"Education will take you to the farthest heights," she said. "And that's something nobody can take away from you."

King's legacy is one that leaders said is as important now as it has ever been.

"I think it's more important than ever for us to find our common ground," Bernstein said. "To know that if we work together, we can actually achieve change."

"Let us celebrate Dr. King today and live out his legacy tomorrow and every day beyond," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.