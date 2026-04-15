MLB umpire in Philadelphia for Phillies-Diamondbacks series assaulted in Center City, police sources say

A Major League Baseball umpire was among two victims allegedly robbed and assaulted in separate incidents last week in Center City, police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

The two alleged robberies and assaults happened on Thursday, April 9, within 30 minutes of each other, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Police released surveillance video of the suspect, who they said appears to be in his teens.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police said the first incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street. They said the suspect entered the convenience store and allegedly stole several items. An employee then confronted the suspect and was punched multiple times before the suspect fled the store, police said.

About 30 minutes later, police said the same suspect approached a man from behind in the 1600 block of Walnut Street, stole his phone and then ran off. The victim chased the suspect down and a struggle ensued, according to police.

Investigators said when the victim tried to take his phone back, the suspect punched him several times in the head. The suspect then ran away without the phone, which was later returned to the victim by someone on the street, police said.

Police sources identified the umpire as Brock Ballou, who was in town to work the Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks series last weekend.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged crimes to contact the department's central detective division at 215-686-3093/3094.