MLB gives back to Philadelphia by helping refurbish Shane Victorino Nicetown Boys & Girls Club

More than a hundred volunteers were in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood Saturday to help clean up and give the Shane Victorino Boys & Girls Club a makeover.

The volunteers were joined by MLB legends including CC Sabathia and Kenny Lofton to weed and plant as well as sweep the surrounding sidewalks.

Volunteers also painted the walls, mopped the floors, and cleaned the inside of the building.

"To be able to do this means a lot," Victorino said.

It was a special moment for Victorino, who helped save the space from closing nearly 15 years ago. He said the help from MLB will allow it to continue to be a safe space for kids.

"I just hope it gives kids a safe place to come and somewhere to go and hopefully someday they take something out of there, whether it be an experience or something that they learn from here and become successful human beings in life, and that's what it's all about," he said.

The cleanup effort was a part of MLB Together's Legacy project. It's a league initiative to invest and give back to Philadelphia during MLB All-Star Week.

"When we have our All-Star Week and Midsummer Classic, this is the best part; it's the part off the field where we get to be in the community doing the work," said MLB's April Brown.

Michael Von Hagen was among the 100 volunteers and was representing Independence Blue Cross

Von Hagen said it was important for him to be at the cleanup to show kids that he and others care about them and their success.

"It's an awesome opportunity to give back to our community, but it also is a great time to get out of our offce space and give our future generation a safe space to be," Von Hagen said.