Phillies-Padres: Best bets, odds and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will begin the second half of the season against the San Diego Padres on Friday, the team they knocked off in the NLCS last year to head to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Here are my favorite bets for the game:

Padres (-1.5, +142) vs. Phillies (+1.5, -172)

Over/under: 9.5

Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook

Friday at 6:06 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park

Kyle Schwarber HR +255

Betting on home runs is volatile. Players go through hot and cold streaks all throughout the season.

But, sprinkling some money on Schwarber to go yard vs. Yu Darvish, a guy he's had success against, isn't a bad bet. He's currently +255 on FanDuel.

Just bet Schwarber to go yard tomorrow night. He’s facing Yu Darvish. pic.twitter.com/gsZ0EsbVG1 — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) July 13, 2023

Schwarber has homered against Darvish twice in 12 at-bats. One of those shots happened last year when he hit a 488-foot bomb in the NLCS.

So far, Schwarber has smacked 22 dingers this season.

Manny Machado +2 Total Bases -110

Cristopher Sanchez is expected to hit the mound for the Phillies. As the team's fifth starter, the lefty has been a respectable with a 2.84 ERA.

But Machado has a chance to have success at the plate with Sanchez pitching, and he was hitting the ball exceptionally well before the break.

Against left handed pitching this season, Machado is hitting .338, has hit three homers and roped five doubles, which is why I like him at -110 to get at least two bags Friday night.