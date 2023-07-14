PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Days after Craig Kimbrel secured the win for the National League in the All-Star game in Seattle, the Phillies will welcome a familiar opponent to Citizens Bank Park -- the San Diego Padres.

The Phillies will host the Padres for a four-game homestand Friday, the first time the NL West squad will play in Philly since last year's NLCS.

RELATED: Phillies 2024 schedule: open at home against Braves, end in Washington

Entering the second half of the season, the Phillies are 48-41, good for third in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, and a half-game behind the San Francisco Giants for the third wild card spot.

Like last season, the Phillies started playing much better in June. They finished the month with an 18-8 record.

But what are the Phillies' betting odds to win the World Series post-All-Star break?

It depends where you look, but some sportsbooks are higher on the Phillies' chances to win Fall Classic than others.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Phillies are +2700 ($10 bet wins $270) to win the whole thing, despite being just out of the wild card. They have the third-best odds to win the World Series amongst all National League teams.

RELATED: 2023 MLB draft: Phillies select Aidan Miller with 27th overall pick

The Phillies trail the Braves, the betting favorites, at +360 and Los Angeles Dodgers at +480. Teams like the Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Marlins all currently lead the Phils' in the standings, but the sportsbooks aren't high on them to keep pace in the second half of the season.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Phillies are +2000 ($10 bet wins $200) to win the Fall Classic. They're also the third-ranked NL team on DraftKings.

Meanwhile on Caesars, the Phillies are +2500 ($10 bet wins $250) and the third-ranked odds-wise from the NL.

Like FanDuel and DraftKings, Caesars also have the Braves as the betting favorites to win it all.