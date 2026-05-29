Mitchell and Ness Philadelphia flagship store set to open Saturday. Here's what to know.

Sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness is opening a new three-story flagship store in Center City Philadelphia, just in time for several major sports events happening in the city this spring and summer.

The brand's 16,000-square-foot store at 1513 Walnut Street will open its doors to the public Saturday, May 30.

With over 2,200 square feet of retail space for jerseys alone, the store is expecting plenty of visitors as Philadelphia hosts tentpole events in the coming months, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, Wawa Welcome America and celebrations of the United States' 250th anniversary.

The third floor of the store is an event space for fan experiences, sports trading card events and community programming. The bottom two floors are retail space.

Surprise guests from the Philly sports world, including team mascots, will be appearing at the store throughout opening weekend.

There are also freebies for the first people to visit the store on the 30th:

$25 gift cards for the first 100 guests

A collectible Mitchell & Ness tote bag for the first 500 guests

There will also be a basketball shooting competition in partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers, where you can win money depending on the kind of shots you can make.

A block party will take place outside the store from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.