Body found in Wilmington identified as woman reported missing in Philadelphia

A body found on the banks of the Christina River in Wilmington, Delaware, was identified as a woman who was reported missing in Philadelphia last November, police said Thursday.

The body found on March 4 was identified as 32-year-old Normaris Colón Valles. Police said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 7th Street in Wilmington just before 6 p.m. that day for a report of a dead person in the Christina River.

It took nearly a month for investigators to identify Colón Valles as the person found in the river. Earlier this week, the Wilmington Police Department released new sketches showing two tattoos on her body with hopes of identifying her.

The body of 32-year-old Normaris Colón Valles was found on the banks of the Christina River in Wilmington, Delaware, in March. Philadelphia Police Department

On March 4, police said Colón Valles' body could have possibly been in the river since December. There weren't any signs of foul play, but her cause of death has yet to be determined.

Last year, the Philadelphia Police Department said that Colón Valles was last seen on Nov. 21 at around 3 a.m. at a sports bar on the 8200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood. She was last seen in the company of several men, possibly traveling in an older black dual-exhaust pickup truck or gray BMW.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wilmington or Philadelphia police.