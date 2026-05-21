Search for missing swimmer in Ocean City, New Jersey, transitions to recovery mission, police say

The search for a missing swimmer in Ocean City, New Jersey, has transitioned to a recovery mission on Thursday, police said.

The 20-year-old swimmer went missing Monday at around 5 p.m. According to police, he was last seen on a boogie board near 10th Street and the Boardwalk.

"Members of the Ocean City Fire Department, the Ocean City Beach Patrol and the Ocean City Police Department will be actively working in the recovery mission and continue to request additional assets as necessary to assist in that effort," The Ocean City Police Department wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Both the police and fire departments thank all the agencies and personnel that responded and assisted in the search over the last four days."

The Coast Guard said that the 20-year-old and another person were in the water on boogie boards roughly 200 feet from the shore before he went missing. Ocean City Beach Rescue rescued the other person.

The 20-year-old's father spoke with CBS News Philadelphia off-camera and shared that his son just came home from college over the weekend. He said his son is a student at Hofstra University, and they're from Exton.

The missing man's father said his son came down to Ocean City with friends from high school for the day. The family is asking the community to keep them in their prayers.

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, experts have stressed the importance of going in the water when lifeguards are on duty.