Body of missing Chester, Pennsylvania, woman found in Delaware River, divers say

The body of Kortney Staples, a Chester, Pennsylvania, woman who was reported missing in July, was recovered from the Delaware River Sunday afternoon, divers said.

Staples' body was recovered after crews pulled a car out of the Delaware River near Norris Street in Chester Sunday night, according to Chaos Divers.

"From the moment the vehicle was located, the mission became about one thing, bringing Kortney home with the dignity and respect she deserved," Chaos Divers said in a Facebook post. "We are incredibly grateful for the professionalism, cooperation, and care shown by everyone involved."

According to the City of Chester Police Department, Staples, 33, was reported missing on July 18. She was last seen by her family on July 11.

Staples disappeared along with her gray Nissan Altima, police said.

Anyone with information about Staples' disappearance is asked to contact the City of Chester Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

