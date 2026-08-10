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Body of missing Chester, Pennsylvania, woman found in Delaware River, divers say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo,
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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The body of Kortney Staples, a Chester, Pennsylvania, woman who was reported missing in July, was recovered from the Delaware River Sunday afternoon, divers said.

Staples' body was recovered after crews pulled a car out of the Delaware River near Norris Street in Chester Sunday night, according to Chaos Divers.

"From the moment the vehicle was located, the mission became about one thing, bringing Kortney home with the dignity and respect she deserved," Chaos Divers said in a Facebook post. "We are incredibly grateful for the professionalism, cooperation, and care shown by everyone involved."

According to the City of Chester Police Department, Staples, 33, was reported missing on July 18. She was last seen by her family on July 11.

Staples disappeared along with her gray Nissan Altima, police said. 

Anyone with information about Staples' disappearance is asked to contact the City of Chester Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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