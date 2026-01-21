Millville man fired shots at New Jersey State troopers after fleeing traffic stop, state police say

A 42-year-old Millville man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at New Jersey State troopers Tuesday night, state police said.

New Jersey State Police said Wednesday that James Zigler III fled from police during a traffic stop in Millville and fired his gun at state troopers multiple times. He's been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.

Zigler was a passenger inside a Hyundai Santa Fe that was pulled over by New Jersey State Police at the intersection of 4th and Sassafras streets around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Hyundai was driven by 39-year-old Frances M. Martin, according to state police.

State police claimed Zigler provided a false identity during the traffic stop and fled the scene on foot. As he approached 6th Street, state police said that Zigler fired four rounds in the direction of state troopers who were chasing him.

Zigler got away from state troopers during the chase, but he was later found at a home on Wheaton Avenue in Millville, where he was taken into custody, according to state police. A firearm was also located inside the property, state police said.

Zigler was taken to Cumberland County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Martin was arrested and charged with obstruction, state police said. She was released and awaits a future court date.

The case remains under investigation.