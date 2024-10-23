Philadelphia police investigating series of vandalism incidents at Congregation Mikveh Israel in Old City

Police are investigating a series of incidents at a historic synagogue in Philadelphia, all happening within hours of each other.

Police say three incidents happened at different times Tuesday at Congregation Mikveh Israel located at 44 North 4th St. in Old City.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia claims the synagogue has been "repeatedly targeted by acts of antisemitic vandalism" over the past several months.

Congregation Mikveh Israel was established in 1740, 36 years before the United States won independence from England.

Here's what Philadelphia police are saying.

Dumpster lit on fire, causing damage to synagogue

Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, police say a man intentionally set a dumpster on fire next to the Congregation Mikveh Israel.

The dumpster fire caused one of the synagogue's windows to break, according to police.

Investigators said the man was thin with facial hair and was wearing a blue hat with a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray sneakers and a backpack. The 9th District released a video of the suspect.

The suspect is seen walking near and inside the dumpster in the video. The video also shows the dumpster on fire.

The city's fire marshal's office ruled the incident an arson.

The investigation is being handled by the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detectives Division, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

2 men wanted for attempted burglary at synagogue

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say two men attempted to break into the synagogue. The two men damaged a fence and the synagogue's door but did not gain entry into the synagogue, according to police.

Police say the two suspects are men. One had glasses around his neck, a dark hat, a white T-shirt, tan pants, dark shoes and a backpack. The other was wearing all dark clothing and had a scooter.

A video released by police shows the two suspects looking around a dumpster and canvassing a fence. The video later shows both suspects walking after police say they gained access to the gate.

Police did not say if the two suspects were connected with the other two incidents.

Statue vandalized at Congregation Mikveh Israel

The Central Detectives Division is also investigating a report of vandalism at Congregation Mikveh Israel.

Around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, a religious statue outside of the synagogue was vandalized after a man wrote profanity on it with a marker, according to police.

Police did not say if they believed the man was connected with the alleged arson or an attempted burglary at the synagogue.

Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia statement

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia says the synagogue has been targeted by acts of antisemitic vandalism over the past several months. In a statement, the JFGP called on public officials and the community "to stand united in condemning this abhorrent hatred."

"Let us be unequivocal: these are acts of antisemitism, a vile expression of Jew hatred that threatens not only the Jewish community but the very fabric of our American society," the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said in a statement.

The JFGP also said, "To those who seek to harm us: know that we will not stand idly by, shaken or fearful. We are a community of strength, resilience, and unwavering resolve. Adversity only strengthens our unity and our determination to overcome bigotry in all its forms."