2 suspects, vehicle wanted in connection with Philadelphia shooting that left Haddonfield man dead

Philadelphia police are searching for a vehicle and two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Haddonfield, New Jersey, man in Southwest Philly.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 4:51 p.m. on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue and left 20-year-old Miguel Quinones-Barreto dead, according to police. A 25-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting.

Philadelphia police are searching for a vehicle and two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Haddonfield man in Southwest Philly.

Police said they're searching for a 2006 Toyota Highlander with a Pennsylvania license plate of MVT-7466 in connection with the deadly shooting, along with two male suspects.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.