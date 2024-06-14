Delaware County librarians trained on how to use NARCAN to prevent fatal overdoses

SCOTUS strikes down abortion pill lawsuit against FDA; Flag Day celebrations around Philly

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Librarians from 12 Delaware County libraries received life-saving training including NARCAN nasal spray and "stop the bleed" classes at the Middletown Free Library Friday.

The classes were provided by the Delaware County Health Department's Delco Revive, a program supported in part through monies distributed by Delaware County's Opioid Settlement Fund.

The program provides free life-saving resources including Xylazine test strips, Fentanyl tests, basic wound care kits and NARCAN nasal spray to schools, businesses and organizations throughout the county.

Friday's training was designed for librarians to be prepared to save a life during critical emergencies in the community.

To learn more about the trainings, visit DelcoRevive.com or contact the Delaware County Wellness Line at (484) 276-2100.