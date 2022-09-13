Delaware County to receive $62 million in historic opioid settlement

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – Delaware County will receive $62 million in a historic opioid settlement with pharmaceutical distributors. Officials made the announcement Tuesday morning in Media.

"The funds come from the $26 billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, three major pharmaceutical distributors of opioids. The funding will be used to begin to tackle the devastating opioid epidemic affecting Delaware County residents, their loved ones and our community," Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of Delaware County Council, said.

Delaware County will get annual payments of more than $3 million for the next 18 years.