Watch CBS News
Local News

Delaware County to receive $62 million in historic opioid settlement

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delaware County to receive $62 million in historic opioid settlement
Delaware County to receive $62 million in historic opioid settlement 00:41

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – Delaware County will receive $62 million in a historic opioid settlement with pharmaceutical distributors. Officials made the announcement Tuesday morning in Media.

"The funds come from the $26 billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, three major pharmaceutical distributors of opioids. The funding will be used to begin to tackle the devastating opioid epidemic affecting Delaware County residents, their loved ones and our community," Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of Delaware County Council, said.

Delaware County will get annual payments of more than $3 million for the next 18 years.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.