Middle Thorofare Bridge in New Jersey closed, after being struck by boat that lost power, officials say

Middle Thorofare Bridge is closed after Lower Township police say a boat struck it

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Middle Thorofare Bridge between Wildwood Crest and Cape May is closed after being struck by a boat that lost power, according to Bridge Commission Executive Director, Kevin Lare.

The Wildwood Crest Police Department says the bridge will be closed until Saturday at 8 a.m.

The boat struck the bridge around 11 p.m. Friday night. All vehicles were turned around from the bridge and investigators are working to figure out if there is any structural damage to the bridge.

There are no reported injuries on the bridge or on the boat at this time.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and use the George Redding Bridge as an alternate route.

CBS News Philadelphia investigated the bridge after it reopened following a motor failure caused it to shut down for days.

The bridge has been in service since 1939 and has been an important link for traffic between Lower Township, near Cape May, and Diamond Beach.

The aging drawbridge, rated as "critical" in recent assessments, and has faced several issues in recent years.

A replacement bridge won't be built until at least 2030, according to bridge inspection reports.