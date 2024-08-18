Bridge between Wildwood Crest and Cape May closed for "extended period of time" after motor failure, mayor says

See how a Wildwood surf shop is revolutionizing the summer sport -- Summer Beat

WILWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) -- The Middle Thorofare Bridge/Two Mile Bridge, which connects Wildwood Crest to Cape May, New Jersey, will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera posted on Facebook around 6:15 a.m. Sunday that the bridge is closed to vehicles, bikes and pedestrians due to a "motor failure that could not be repaired."

According to Cabrera, the bridge is full upright to allow commercial vessels to pass.

The mayor said there's currently no timeline on when the bridge will reopen, and could be closed for "an extended period of time." On social media, the Cape May County Sheriff's Office said "major mechanical repairs" were needed to fix the issue.

"If you plan to travel south toward Cape May, Lower, or Garden State Parkway (or north into Lower and Wildwood Crest) you will need to drive around / take alternate routes," Cabrera said.