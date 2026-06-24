With "buddy benches" and a lemonade stand, a Jersey mom keeps her son's name alive 2 years after drowning

A South Jersey community continues to honor the memory of Michael Jeffrey Stewart, a six-year-old boy who drowned on the first day of summer camp two years ago, by hosting a lemonade stand and neighborhood gathering later this week.

Enjoli Stewart, Michael's mother, said the events taking place on Sunday, June 28, and Monday, June 29, in the Deer Run Estates neighborhood in Lumberton, New Jersey, will honor her son's love for ice cream, laughter and bringing people together.

"The way people talk about him, it warms my heart," Stewart said. "It does hurt, but knowing that they're really good memories about him, yeah, it warms my heart."

Family photo

Since Michael's drowning in June 2024, Stewart's worked on efforts to keep her son's name alive.

The family helped install three memorial "buddy benches" and sponsored a student award at his former school, Bankbridge Elementary in Gloucester County.

Stewart's also advising families on how to pick a summer camp if their child has special needs.

Michael attended a school for special needs, and, according to Stewart, he required direct supervision when swimming.

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She recommended parents meet with every adult assigned to watch their child, speak up when something doesn't feel right, and review how the camp will supervise their child in the water.

"He should still be here," Stewart said. "So, I will keep his name alive."

Sunday and Monday's events will take place between 12-4 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., respectively, at 70 Fawn Court in Lumberton, New Jersey's Deer Run Estates neighborhood.