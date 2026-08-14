Man charged with killing wife at house in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania, DA says

A Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania, man was arrested and charged with killing his wife this week, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Michael Myers, 59, was arrested at his house on the 1300 block of Wood Street Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. for a possible deceased person and found his wife, 54-year-old Dawn Myers, dead inside the house, the DA's office said in a news release Friday. Myers was arrested at the scene and had visible injuries, including scratches on his wrist and face, the criminal complaint says.

Security footage from the house shows no one entered or left from Wednesday night through Thursday morning, when Michael Myers left and got into a car, the DA's office said.

Dawn Myers' son told police Michael Myers had been hospitalized and on suicide watch earlier this week.

Michael Myers is charged with criminal homicide, strangulation and other counts, the DA's office said.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.