Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday by donating $10 million to Make-A-Wish America.

The organization, which helps grant wishes for children suffering from critical illnesses, said it's the largest donation it has ever received from an individual.

Jordan, who turns 60 on Friday, said he hopes his donation inspires others to help Make-A-Wish fulfill the dreams of other kids waiting for their wishes to come true.

"For the past 34 years, it's been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids," Jordan said in a news release. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration."

The Basketball Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion first supported Make-A-Wish in 1989, and since then has granted wishes to hundreds of children.

"Everyone knows about Michael's legacy on the basketball court, but it's what he has consistently done off the court when no one's watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community," Make-A-Wish president and CEO Leslie Motter said. "Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true."

Jordan, now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008 for what the organization called the "life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families."

Make-A-Wish said his $10 million donation will create an endowment to fund future wishes for sick children.

"I can't think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true," Jordan said.