History tastes sweet at the century-old Merrymead Farm in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

We continued celebrating America's 250th anniversary in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, with a cold summertime treat and a sweet history lesson at a farm that's been in the same family for five generations.

"So, this is my grandfather Oscar and his wife Eva, my grandmother," said Donna Quigley as she looked over family photos. Those memories planted the seeds for the nearly 200-acre Merrymead Farm she co-owned in Worcester. "My grandfather purchased it from his uncle, Amandus, in 1923."

After years of sending the cows' milk off-site to be mixed into ice cream, son-in-law John Carr said bringing the process home still keeps families lining up for Merrymead's signature treat.

"Many years ago, we brought it on-site to make here so we can control every process from start to finish," Carr said.

Carr whipped up a fresh batch of vanilla bean for CBS News Philadelphia producer Monica Robinson.

"Approved?" Carr asked.

Robinson could only nod and keep tasting.

The ice cream also kept bringing back Carolina Flores-Vazquez, who, at only 15 years old, said Merrymead was already a family tradition for her.

"I came here every single year to get the ice cream, get the sweets," Carolina said.

The same was true for the Radzickis, who shared Merrymead ice cream with their little ones.

"Well, I grew up right around here, been coming here for close to 40 years," mom Julie Radzicki said. "It's really special because now I get to bring my kiddos."

The tradition continues as Merrymead serves generation after generation of families in love with ice cream.