Memorial Beach Challenge raises money for vets, families

By Ross DiMattei

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The boardwalk and the beach are filling up with families hoping to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend together down the shore and across the region.

On Saturday morning, the Ocean City beach filled with families participating in the Memorial Beach Challenge.

This is an annual event bringing together athletes and families for a day of competition and camaraderie, while also honoring those who served in the military, past and present.

Participants of all ages took on an obstacle course, and Navy-SEAL-style obstacles, while battling through the soft sand the entire time.

And this is all for a great cause.

From this event, 100% of the proceeds will benefit 31Heroes, an organization that specializes in creating programs and offering financial support for service members, veterans, and their families.

American flags lined the beach and the boardwalk all weekend, so beachgoers can remember the sacrifices so many military members have made for us to be able to enjoy weekends like this.

Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 10:43 AM

