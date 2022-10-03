Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.

On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.

He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.

Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.

