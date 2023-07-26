Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday's $820 million jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check those tickets.

On Tuesday night, the winning numbers for the $820 million Mega Millions jackpot were announced.

Here are the winning numbers: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61, and the Mega Ball is 25.

No one has won the Mega Millions top prize since April.

The jackpot has grown to the fifth largest in the game's history after no one won the $720 million drawing on Friday night.

If nobody is lucky Tuesday night, the next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.