Watch CBS News
Local News

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday's $820 million jackpot

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check those tickets. 

On Tuesday night, the winning numbers for the $820 million Mega Millions jackpot were announced. 

Here are the winning numbers: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61, and the Mega Ball is 25.

No one has won the Mega Millions top prize since April. 

The jackpot has grown to the fifth largest in the game's history after no one won the $720 million drawing on Friday night.

If nobody is lucky Tuesday night, the next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.  

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 11:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.