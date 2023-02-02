Meet Eagles fan of the year who's headed to Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You might remember back in November, a Wilmington principal was named Eagles fan of the year -- and he got tickets to the Super Bowl.

This all went down before he knew he would be watching his team in the big game.

Matthew Auerbach is the principal at Mount Pleasant Elementary in Wilmington, Delaware. He joined CBS News Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Thrilled is an understatement, Auerbach is over-the-moon with excitement to watch the Birds play in the big game.

"I can't believe it," Auerbach said. "Just an incredible experience right now you know? That I get to experience this and bring this love of Eagles back to my family here at the school, back to my actual family."

Auerbach is "super excited" to go to the Super Bowl.

He was watching the NFC championship game with his son, they had their rally towels ready.

"For me, my story has been all about passing down this love of the Eagles from generation to generation. My dad passed away four and a half years ago, almost five years ago. To be in his seats with my son, celebrating this moment was just absolutely incredible. I could feel his presence."

Auerbach says it was "breathtaking" and something he will never forget.

