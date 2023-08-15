Local residents making trip to Williamsport to support Media in LLWS

Local residents getting ready to travel to Williamsport to cheer on Media in LLWS

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- In just two days, Media's Little League team will open play in the 2023 Little League World Series. While some fans plan to cheer on the team from home, others are making plans to travel to Williamsport.

"We're going," Janene Montlouis said.

Montlouis and her 7-year-old daughter, Celine, are heading to the Little League World Series.

"I just think it's incredible that there's going to be 20 teams from all around the world competing, and Media, Pennsylvania is going to be one of them," Montlouis said.

The mother and daughter are among 54 people who signed up to take a sold-out charter bus to Williamsport to cheer on Media Little League in person.

"We want to be a part of Media history, so we thought it'd be important to be there to support the team," Montlouis said.

The group is planning to bring handmade banners, filled with good luck wishes from children throughout the borough.

"This is really a once-in-a-lifetime event and you know, being able to get a bus together and bring people up. It's really a wonderful thing," Mark Paikoff, the Media Borough councilman, said.

Media recreation coordinator Jenn Metzger organized the charter bus, which leaves borough hall Wednesday afternoon and comes back Thursday morning. She says there are 90 people on the waiting list.

"I would love to have a second bus but I have been unable to. With the bus company, find the availability. I think there's some bus shortages, bus driver shortages," Metzger said.

Karen Repino from Springfield says she feels lucky she got a seat on the bus and there's nothing like being in the stands during the game.

"I just think the atmosphere will be electric and exciting. And, I mean, who doesn't want to be where it's happening? So, I do," Repino said.

As for the Montlouis family, they say they can't wait to watch the team win.

"I feel excited. And I'm really excited to go," Celine Montlouis said.

Regardless of the outcome, the borough is planning a parade when the team comes back to celebrate their success.