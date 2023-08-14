Media community coming together to support LLWS team

Parents of Media Little League player talk about championship win: "It was special"

Parents of Media Little League player talk about championship win: "It was special"

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A youth baseball team from Delco is just three days away from stepping up to the plate at the Little League World Series.

From handmade signs to storefront signs, the community of Media is coming together to root for their team as they gear up for their first-ever Little League World Series run.

Families are already making plans for a trip to Williamsport, where Media will be taking on a team from Texas in just a few days.

"A bunch of people from Media and all of Delco are coming to see them so we're looking forward to it. We're leaving ourselves on Wednesday afternoon to go see them," Billy Ashton, the Media Little League Vice President, said.

For 9-year-old Anna Saleski, this experience is extra special since her older brother, Nate, is on the team.

"I don't care if they win or lose, I just want Nate to have a good time," Anna said.

Ashton says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"All of Delco is rooting for us right now and it's a really cool feeling," Ashton said.

Media Little League coach and manager Tom Bradley says seeing all of this support from the community is fueling the team as they practice out in Williamsport ahead of their first game on Wednesday.

"I don't want to jinx anything, but I think this is going to be a fun time here. I think we're going to play some good baseball," Bradley said.

And before heading to practice, Bradley gave us a quick tour of the Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

"These are the dugouts I assume," Bradley said. "The field is beautiful."

For now, he says they're just taking it one day at a time as the support from back home continues to grow.