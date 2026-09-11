676 measles cases reported in Pennsylvania, including 4 vaccinated people, health officials say

Measles continues to spread in Pennsylvania, state health officials say.

As of Friday, the state is reporting a total of 676 cases in 37 counties so far in 2026, including 108 cases in the past week.

Four of those cases are in people who were properly vaccinated for their age – three adults and one child, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday. Those four people – who live in Centre, Jefferson, Lancaster and Lycoming counties – were not hospitalized. They make up less than 1% of total cases in the state.

The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is still the best way to prevent measles and is 97% effective, health officials say. People who are vaccinated also experience milder symptoms and are less likely to be hospitalized if they do get sick.

The vaccine is available across the state by contacting a healthcare provider, county or municipal health department, state health center, Federally Qualified Health Centers, or a Vaccines for Children program.

What is measles and what are the symptoms?

Measles is caused by a virus and is transmitted through the air via coughing and sneezing, according to the CDC. It is extremely contagious because it can linger in the air for hours.

The symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and red and watery eyes, followed by a rash, according to health officials.