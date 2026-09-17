Possible measles exposure reported at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, health officials say

Health officials in Philadelphia are warning about possible measles exposures at a children's hospital in the city.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is reporting a possible measles exposure at the main campus of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Sept. 11.

CHOP, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and city health officials are working to give babies in the neonatal intensive care unit a preventive antibody product to prevent measles or lessen severe disease. They are also taking steps to prevent additional spread of the disease, according to a press release from the city health department.

The possible exposures happened at these locations:

CHOP NICU West: 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

CHOP NICU West family lounge: 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

CHOP Atrium: 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

CHOP main cafeteria: 12:05 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

A person visiting the hospital that day has tested positive for measles, the city health department told CBS News Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is also encouraging people to check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms. Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash, officials said.

"We encourage people to get vaccinated not only to protect themselves, but to protect those who cannot get vaccinated. This is why it is imperative that everyone who is eligible gets up to date on the vaccines they need so we can protect our most vulnerable," Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia declined to comment or share more information.

What is measles?

Measles is caused by a virus and is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads very easily because it can linger in the air for hours.

Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are the best protection against the virus. Measles protection is also part of the MMRV vaccine, which includes varicella (chickenpox).

The vaccine is safe and is extremely effective at preventing measles, and adults can be vaccinated as needed, Philadelphia health officials said.

If you are not immune to the virus and develop symptoms through Oct. 2, you should contact your doctor right away, according to the health department. You should let your doctor know you may have been exposed to measles if that's the case, and contact your local health department as well.

Ongoing measles outbreak in Pennsylvania

The exposures in Philadelphia come amid an ongoing measles outbreak in the state. As of Thursday, Pennsylvania is reporting a total of 731 cases in the state this year, including 117 in the past seven days.

So far this year, four cases have been reported in Berks County, 67 in Chester County, 2 in Lehigh County, and 3 in Montgomery County, according to a state dashboard.

The state is also reporting four measles-associated deaths in 2026.