Possible measles exposure reported at Philadelphia International Airport not related to CHOP case

Health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport last weekend.

In a news release Saturday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced that the possible measles exposure took place at Terminals B and F and the areas used to connect other terminals in C, D and E. It happened Sunday, Sept. 13, from 7:25 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 14, at 12:05 a.m.

The Department of Public Health said the person traveling through PHL with measles didn't leave the airport. The measles case at PHL isn't connected to the case at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Health officials said anyone who was at PHL during the potential exposure should check whether they are immune to measles and check their vaccination status.

"This week's measles exposures are a reminder of how important it is for all of us to be up to date on our vaccinations," Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement. "Every Philadelphian who is fully vaccinated has little to fear from the situation at CHOP and the airport. Even more importantly, every one of those people is doing their part to help protect our most vulnerable from measles. With outbreaks continuing in Pennsylvania and other places, this is even more important."

PHL said in a comment to CBS News Philadelphia that the Department of Public Health is handling the measles investigation.

What is measles?

Measles is caused by a virus and is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads very easily because it can linger in the air for hours.

Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are the best protection against the virus. Measles protection is also part of the MMRV vaccine, which includes varicella (chickenpox).

The vaccine is safe and is extremely effective at preventing measles, and adults can be vaccinated as needed, Philadelphia health officials said.

If you are not immune to the virus and develop symptoms through Oct. 2, you should contact your doctor right away, according to the health department. You should let your doctor know you may have been exposed to measles if that's the case, and contact your local health department as well.

Measles outbreak in Pennsylvania

The potential exposure at PHL comes amid an ongoing measles outbreak in Pennsylvania, which has led to a clash between Gov. Josh Shapiro and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As of Saturday, Pennsylvania is reporting 767 cases and four measles-associated deaths.