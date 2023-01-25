Watch CBS News
Mayfair hit-and-run leaves man hospitalized, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored SUV in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Tuesday night, marking the third hit-and-run in the city this week. 

The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 7:30 p.m., according to police. 

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue when it struck the man. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. 

The vehicle fled the scene, police say.

On Sunday night, two separate hit-and-runs left two people dead in the city.   

