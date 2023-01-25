Mayfair hit-and-run leaves man hospitalized, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored SUV in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Tuesday night, marking the third hit-and-run in the city this week.
The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 7:30 p.m., according to police.
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue when it struck the man. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition.
The vehicle fled the scene, police say.
On Sunday night, two separate hit-and-runs left two people dead in the city.
