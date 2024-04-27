Rutgers CB Max Melton, a South Jersey native, drafted by Arizona Cardinals

American Airlines flight suddenly deplaned at PHL; Trenton Starbucks closes and more news

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Max Melton's time in a red jersey isn't over. The Mays Landing, New Jersey native and Rutgers Scarlet Knight was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday by the Arizona Cardinals.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 187 pound cornerback was selected in the 2nd round of the draft, 43rd overall.

A graduate of Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, Melton recorded 32 tackles, a sack and three interceptions for Rutgers in the 2023 season.

"Can't wait to get workin' in the desert, man. Let's go," Melton said in a video posted to the Cardinals' Instagram story.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 1: Max Melton #DB26 of Rutgers participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Melton's older brother Bo Melton, who also played for Cedar Creek and Rutgers, is now a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers. He celebrated his brother getting drafted with a post on X.

"GO CARDS !!!! MY BRO INNA LEAGUE WITH ME LETS DO IT !!!!!!" the post read.

Max Melton will now be teammates with a prolific receiver whom he once had to guard: Marvin Harrison, a Philadelphia native who was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round, 4th overall.

"Always respected his game for real," Harrison said on X - after the Rutgers Football account shared a photo of Melton lining up against Harrison.

Always respected his game fr https://t.co/RJJbcTzLWi — Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) April 27, 2024

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said Melton "is a guy we have targeted for awhile," according to an article on the Cardinals' website.

"He has the mindset we are looking for," the article quotes Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon as saying.

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr had listed Melton as a potential draft target at cornerback for the Eagles - noting his athleticism and ability to line up with any receiver.

At the 2024 NFL Combine, Melton ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash. His 40.5-inch result in the vertical jump was good to tie him for fifth place among all participants.

The Eagles selected cornerbacks in the first and second rounds, picking Quinyon Mitchell of the University of Toledo and then trading up to get the University of Iowa's Cooper DeJean in the second round, 40th overall.

The Eagles seem to have started a rush of cornerbacks getting drafted after DeJean came off the board - the Saints traded up and got Kool-Aid McKinstry at 41st, the Texans took Kamari Lassiter at 42nd and then the Cardinals snagged Melton.

