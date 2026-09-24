Man convicted of fatally stabbing Upper Darby High School student in April 2023

A man was convicted Thursday of fatally stabbing an Upper Darby High School student in 2023, in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Mason Weh was found guilty of first-degree murder of 15-year-old Michael Garr, according to Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

Prosecutors said Weh attacked Garr in an "unprovoked and heinous attack" on April 21, 2023. They said Weh stabbed and slashed Garr 11 times on Bridge Street in Drexel Hill.

During opening statements Tuesday, Rouse said traces of Garr's blood were found deep within the handle of a knife used in the attack. Rouse said investigators used video, a bloodstain and other clothing details to connect Weh to the crime.

Garr was a sophomore at Upper Darby High School.

"More people like Michael in this world, we'd be better off, trust me," Michael Garr said of his son earlier this week.