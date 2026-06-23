Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by quintuple shooting in West Philadelphia

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a March 2026 shooting that killed two men and injured three others in Cobbs Creek, according to Philadelphia police.

Police said Marquis Andrews will face charges connected to the March 30 killing of Paul Cobb and Naasir Boyd, both 24, on the 300 block of South 60th Street. Three other men were injured in the drive-by quintuple shooting.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 60th and Delancey streets. Investigators said a white vehicle pulled up to the intersection and a masked passenger opened fire into a crowd of people.

Cobb and Boyd were killed and three men were hospitalized after the shooting.

Cobb and Boyd were lifelong friends, according to family.

"Whoever did this doesn't realize not only did they take his life, they took all of our lives as well, because my life will never ever be the same," Tiffany Thurston, Paul Cobb's mother, said in March.

Police sources previously told CBS News Philadelphia that they believe someone in the crowd was targeted.

Police did not specify Andrews' alleged role in the shooting in a news release Tuesday.

Andrews is being held at the Philadelphia Federal Detention Center awaiting formal processing and arraignment, police said.