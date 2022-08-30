Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recalled over small metal fragments in them
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some popular snacks are being recalled because they could make you sick. D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company is recalling its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because there may be small metal fragments in them.
The cookies were sold at Target stores and they come in a clear plastic container shaped like a bear.
You can return them for a refund.
