Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recalled over small metal fragments in them

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some popular snacks are being recalled because they could make you sick. D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company is recalling its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because there may be small metal fragments in them. 

The cookies were sold at Target stores and they come in a clear plastic container shaped like a bear. 

You can return them for a refund. 

First published on August 29, 2022 / 8:09 PM

