Mark Margolis, "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" actor, dies at age 83

Mark Margolis, the Emmy-nominated actor who played a drug kingpin on the acclaimed TV series "Breaking Bad" and its prequel "Better Call Saul," has died, his son and his rep confirmed to CBS News on Friday. He was 83.

Margolis died Thursday at a New York City hospital after a short illness, his son Morgan Margolis said in a statement.

In "Breaking Bad," Margolis received an Emmy nomination in 2012 for playing the fearsome cartel chief Hector "Tio" Salamanca, who used a bell to communicate because he couldn't speak.

Actor Mark Margolis attends the "Noah" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on March 26, 2014, in New York City. Mike Pont/FilmMagic

The show mourned his death on social media.

"We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who - with his eyes, a bell, and very few words - turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television," the show said on Facebook. "He will be missed."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.