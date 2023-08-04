Watch CBS News

"Breaking Bad" actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis, the Emmy-nominated actor who played drug kingpin Hector Salamanca on the acclaimed TV series "Breaking Bad" and its prequel "Better Call Saul," has died, his son and his representative confirmed to CBS News on Friday. He was 83.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.