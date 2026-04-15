Marine Corps veteran gifted mortgage-free home in Delaware County: "We're super blessed"

A Marine Corps veteran and his family received a life-changing surprise on Wednesday. They got the keys to a fully paid off home in Concord Township, Delaware County.

Sandro Moreta and his family are now settling into a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse in Glen Mills, which they received at no cost.

"We're super blessed," Moreta said.

It was a gift from PulteGroup, the construction company that built the home, through a nationwide program that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans. Company officials said a home like Moreta's would typically cost about $600,000.

"This is our first such home in Pennsylvania, our 106th in the program's history, and we're happy to do this for such a well-deserving veteran and family," John Evans, northeast corridor division president for PulteGroup, said.

Moreta was selected from more than 100 applicants. Operation Homefront chose him in part for his military service in Afghanistan, where he was wounded in combat.

"When your military career ends abruptly, you need to pivot and think, 'What am I going to do next here?'" Kyler Olejnik, vice president of housing at Operation Homefront, said. "That's what Operation Homefront is built to do, is support military and veteran families during their times of need."

Before moving to Pennsylvania, Moreta said his family lived in a two bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Kearny, Hudson County, New Jersey. He said he is especially excited for his 1-year-old son Kingsley Moreta and 7-year-old daughter Alizah Moreta.

"It truly means everything for them just to have stability and a place to call home," Moreta said.

The home comes fully furnished, offering the family a fresh start in their new community.

"I love that the kids will have their own bedroom, and there's just a lot more space and amazing school system," Destiny Darby, Moreta's partner, said. "The neighborhood, just to be able to ride their bikes and go for walks in the playground, it's perfect."