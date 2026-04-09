Watch live: DNA technology links suspect to 2 cold case homicides in Camden County, New Jersey

Officials in Camden County are holding a press conference regarding a suspect being linked through DNA evidence to the murders of two young women in the 1990s.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said the suspect was linked to the murders of 24-year-old Marebeth Welsh of Woodlynne in 1993 and 16-year-old Jennifer Persia of Magnolia in 1994.

24-year-old Marebeth Welsh of Woodlynne and 16-year-old Jennifer Persia of Magnolia Camden County Prosecutor's Office

You can watch the news conference streaming on CBS News Philadelphia or in the player above.

Warning: the details in the case may be graphic.