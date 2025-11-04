Maps show election results for NYC mayor and the New Jersey and Virginia governor's races

Democratic candidates swept to victory in closely watched elections in New York City, New Jersey and Virginia on Tuesday night. Here is a look at how the results came in on a local level.

New York City mayor's race

Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the three-way race for New York City mayor, CBS News projects — defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani, 34, is a democratic socialist who promised rent freezes and free buses during his campaign. Cuomo was backed by several establishment Democrats — and even by President Trump. The race is all but certain to fuel debate over Democrats' future going into the midterms, a year after losing the presidency, the House and the Senate in 2024.

See the results as they're reported, neighborhood by neighborhood, in the map below.

New Jersey governor's race

In the New Jersey governor's race, Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli, CBS News projects.

Gov. Phil Murphy is serving his second term as governor, and Sherrill's victory means the governorship will be under Democratic control for three straight terms — the first time either party has held the governor's seat for three terms in a row since 1961.

Here are the live results as they're reported, county by county, in New Jersey.

Virginia governor's race

In Virginia, former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to be Virginia's next governor, CBS News projected. Spanberger is making history as the first woman to serve in the role.

Running as a moderate, Spanberger flipped the governorship, which is currently held by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is prohibited from running for a consecutive term under state law. The race is widely seen as a referendum on President Trump, who did not endorse Earle-Sears.

Here are the live results as they're reported, county by county, in Virginia.

For more on the results of the 2025 elections, follow live updates here.

