Storm damage cleanup pushes 1st day of school in Mantua Township, N.J., to next week

The first day of school was canceled again in Mantua Township, New Jersey, as cleanup continues from storms earlier in the week.

For the second day in a row, crews were cutting down branches and clearing trees that toppled over during Tuesday night's storm.

No one was seriously injured, but tarps are still covering some homes in the township where the damage is widespread.

"I was just one of the unlucky ones," Michael, who did not want to use his last name, said. "I was caught in the path."

Michael told CBS News Philadelphia he was sleeping during the height of Tuesday's storm when a large tree fell onto his home inside the Villages at Berkley community.

"A tree came through the bottom of one of my windows," he said, "shattered glass all over me, the bed, and the rest of my room."

At Lee Pollock's home, several trees fell in his yard. Now, he's waiting for a new part for his chainsaw so he can clear the way and repair the metal roof he recently installed over his chicken coop.

"It took out the chicken coop here and I have another tree down on the other side," Pollock said, "but a lot of people got it worse than I did, so I'm lucky."

"This is our first big storm since we moved in January here," Val Luther, who also considers her family lucky, said, "so we haven't really experienced anything like this before."

Luther says multiple trees fell on her property, but none of them hit her home. On Thursday, her sons were enjoying an extended summer break.

The Mantua Township School District canceled the first day of classes again Thursday. Students were already set to have Friday and Monday off for the Labor Day holiday, so now the first day of school is set for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

"That was pretty wild to be using snow days in September," Luther said, "so yeah, that was unexpected."