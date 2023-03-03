Man's body found behind Free Library of Philadelphia in Logan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man walking his dog discovered a body behind the Logan branch of The Free Library of Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. Friday at Old York Road and West Duncannon Avenue.
Philadelphia police say the man was shot in the chest. They also found three bullet casings near the body.
Police are still working to determine how long the body may have been there.
So far, no word on any potential suspects.
