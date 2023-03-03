Watch CBS News
Man's body found behind Free Library of Philadelphia in Logan

By CBS3 Staff

Man found shot behind Philadelphia library
Man found shot dead behind Philadelphia library in Logan 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man walking his dog discovered a body behind the Logan branch of The Free Library of Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. Friday at Old York Road and West Duncannon Avenue.

Philadelphia police say the man was shot in the chest. They also found three bullet casings near the body.

Police are still working to determine how long the body may have been there.

So far, no word on any potential suspects.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 8:19 AM

