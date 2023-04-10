Man's body found at Cobbs Creek golf course: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in West Philadelphia.
Authorities say they found a man's body unresponsive with no signs of trauma at Cobbs Creek golf course on the 7400 block of Lansdowne Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
The course is currently closed undergoing a renovation project.
Police believe the man was roughly 50 years old.
Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities said.
