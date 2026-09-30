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Woman killed, another person hurt after fire spreads to 2 homes in Roxborough section of Philadelphia

By
Nikki DeMentri
Nikki DeMentri
Nikki DeMentri is a general assignment reporter with CBS Philadelphia. The Central New Jersey native is thrilled she is sharing the stories of where she grew up.
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Nikki DeMentri,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A 62-year-old woman was killed and another person was injured in a fire that damaged two homes in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Crews were called out around 9 a.m. Wednesday to the 4400 block of Fleming Street between Green Lane and Lyceum Avenue. The fire broke out in one home before spreading to another, fire officials said at the scene.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital after the fire. Four people made it out of one of the burning buildings and are OK.

Fire officials on the scene believe there were no working smoke detectors in the home where the fire started.

The Philadelphia Fire Department also said they encountered hoarding conditions inside the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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