Man wanted for attempted child abduction at NJ Wawa in custody: police

MAURICE RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- The man who allegedly tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a New Jersey Wawa last week is now in custody.

Last Sunday, New Jersey State Police said an unidentified man allegedly approached the boy in the bathroom at a Wawa on Route 47 in Maurice River and offered him candy to leave with him.

When the child said no, police said the man then grabbed the boy by his arm. Luckily, the boy was able to get away.

The man was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy colored t-short and is believed to have left in a white Toyota 4-Runner, police said.

Earlier this week, police released video of the man from the convenience store, as well as a sketch of what he may look like.



On Friday, state police said the man, who has not yet been identified to the public, was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information on the man or the incident is asked to contact the Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

The male suspect has been apprehended and is currently in custody. Thank you everyone who sent in tips and shared the post.



— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) June 2, 2023